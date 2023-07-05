Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Ammunition Offload [Image 2 of 5]

    Makin Island Ammunition Offload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 transports ordnance during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 11, 2023, in the Pacific Ocean. Sea Hawk missions include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    This work, Makin Island Ammunition Offload [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

