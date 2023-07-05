Makin Island Ammunition Offload

An MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 transports ordnance during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 11, 2023, in the Pacific Ocean. Sea Hawk missions include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023