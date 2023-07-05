Vermont Flood Response 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Ariel Love, combat medic, Vermont Medical Detachment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, loads MRE's on the LMTV vehicle used for search and rescue operations in Manchester, Vt., July 16, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).

Date Taken: 07.16.2023
Location: MANCHESTER, VT, US