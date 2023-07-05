Vermont Flood Response 2023

U.S. Army Spc. David Cross (left), military police, Law Enforcement Detachment, and Sgt. Ariel Love (right), Vermont Medical Detachment, Vermont Army National Guard, load meals-ready-to-eat into their rescue light medium tactical vehicle in Berlin, Vt., July 15, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).
