Vermont Flood Response 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Ariel Love (front), and Spc. Ryan Spodick (rear), Vermont Medical Detachment, both combat medics, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, prepare their evacuation vehicle for search and rescue operations in Manchester, Vt., July 16, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).

