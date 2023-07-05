Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Transits the Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230714-N-AL206-1079 SUEZ CANAL (July 14, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) transits the Suez Canal, July 14, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 08:02
    Photo ID: 7914923
    VIRIN: 230714-N-AL206-1079
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 549.33 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Transits the Suez Canal, by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Suez Canal
    Middle East
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

