230714-N-AL206-1079 SUEZ CANAL (July 14, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) transits the Suez Canal, July 14, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 08:02 Photo ID: 7914923 VIRIN: 230714-N-AL206-1079 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 549.33 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Transits the Suez Canal, by PO2 Kerri Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.