230714-N-NH267-1021 GULF OF OMAN (July 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Riley Netherland signals to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 14, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 06:22 Photo ID: 7914904 VIRIN: 230714-N-NH257-1021 Resolution: 3944x2817 Size: 1.07 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Helo Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.