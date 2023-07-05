U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron's Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), work to unload a C5 "Super Galaxy" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. The ATOC's air transportation specialists are responsible for securely managing cargo to ensure that everything on a military aircraft is transported safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 05:59
|Photo ID:
|7914892
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-WT152-1013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PSAB Air Terminal Operations Center receives cargo from C5 "Super Galaxy" [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT