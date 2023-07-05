The cone of a C5 "Super Galaxy" assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, shines in the sun at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron's Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), worked to unload the aircraft. The ATOC's air transportation specialists are responsible for securely managing cargo to ensure that everything on a military aircraft is transported safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

