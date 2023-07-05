U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron's Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), use a forklift to receive cargo from a C5 "Super Galaxy" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. The ATOC's air transportation specialists are responsible for securely managing cargo to ensure that everything on a military aircraft is transported safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 05:59 Photo ID: 7914888 VIRIN: 230714-F-WT152-1012 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.55 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB Air Terminal Operations Center receives cargo from C5 "Super Galaxy" [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.