    PSAB Air Terminal Operations Center receives cargo from C5 "Super Galaxy" [Image 5 of 15]

    PSAB Air Terminal Operations Center receives cargo from C5 &quot;Super Galaxy&quot;

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron's Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), work to unload a C5 "Super Galaxy" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2023. The ATOC's air transportation specialists are responsible for securely managing cargo to ensure that everything on a military aircraft is transported safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 05:59
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, PSAB Air Terminal Operations Center receives cargo from C5 "Super Galaxy" [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C5
    super galaxy
    ATOC
    AMC
    Air Terminal Operations Center
    Port dawg

