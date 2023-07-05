USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailors perform VCHT Maintenance.

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2023) Hull Technician 2nd Class Dylan Quintana, from Las Vegas, New Mexico, right, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class David Bernal, from Whittier, California, left, pose for a photo after completing routine maintenance on the aft vacuum collection holding tank sewage pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 12. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

