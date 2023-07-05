PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2023) Hull Technician 2nd Class Dylan Quintana, from Las Vegas, New Mexico, installs an oil level cap for the aft vacuum collection holding tank sewage pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 12. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 03:53 Photo ID: 7914802 VIRIN: 230712-N-NF288-3919 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 471.99 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailors perform VCHT Maintenance. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.