USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailors perform VCHT Maintenance.

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2023) Hull Technician 3rd Class Ray Dao, from Philadelphia, hangs a safety tag and removes electrical power to the aft vacuum collection holding tanks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 12. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

