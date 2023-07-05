U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Juan Benitez Rodriguez, a native of Coachella, California and a network administrator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, poses for a photograph on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 14, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:48 Photo ID: 7914752 VIRIN: 230714-M-HG547-1004 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.7 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Hometown: COACHELLA, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KM23: Goldie River SWA Huts [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.