Partner nations hold a planning meeting for a large flying formation air drop during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7914749
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-CC297-1064
|Resolution:
|5639x3752
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT