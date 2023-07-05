Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation [Image 3 of 5]

    MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia, Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, address partner nations during planning meeting for a large flying formation air drop during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

