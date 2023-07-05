MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation

U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia, Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, address partner nations during planning meeting for a large flying formation air drop during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

