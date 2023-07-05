Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation [Image 1 of 5]

    MG23: Partner nations plan a large flying formation

    GUAM

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia, Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, participates in a planning meeting for a large flying formation air drop during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 02:20
