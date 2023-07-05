BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), anchors in Bali, Indonesia, for a scheduled port visit, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7914732
|VIRIN:
|230716-N-OE145-1094
|Resolution:
|5533x3693
|Size:
|809.89 KB
|Location:
|BALI, ID
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia [Image 18 of 18], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
