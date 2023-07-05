Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Guam Port Visit [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Guam Port Visit

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230710-N-NY362-1051 APRA HARBOR (July 10, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) arrives in Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit, July 10. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Guam Port Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

