USS Howard (DDG 83) Guam Port Visit

230710-N-NY362-1033 APRA HARBOR (July 10, 2023) Sailors remove lifelines from rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, July 10. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

