BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to anchor for a scheduled port visit in Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7914723 VIRIN: 230716-N-IK052-1033 Resolution: 4826x3221 Size: 1.72 MB Location: BALI, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.