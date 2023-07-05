USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jan Floresortiz, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, ties line in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to drop anchor for a scheduled port visit to Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

