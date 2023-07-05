Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia [Image 12 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.16.2023

    BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jan Floresortiz, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, ties line in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to drop anchor for a scheduled port visit to Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7914722
    VIRIN: 230716-N-JO823-1055
    Resolution: 3200x2019
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: BALI, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Indonesia
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Port Visit
    Bali

