    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia [Image 10 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) Lt. David Williams, from Sagamore Hills, Ohio, uses an alidade in the pilot house of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to manage contacts as the ship prepares to anchor for a scheduled port visit in Bali, Indonesia, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 7914720
    VIRIN: 230716-N-IK052-1007
    Resolution: 5890x3931
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: BALI, ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Port Visit
    Bali

