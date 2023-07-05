USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Apprentice Aaliyah Allen, from West Covina, California, raises the American flag on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship anchors in Bali, Indonesia, for a scheduled port visit, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

