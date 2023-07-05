USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) ports in Bali, Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia (July 16, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), anchors in Bali, Indonesia, for a scheduled port visit, July 16, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

