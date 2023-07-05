Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 14]

    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Coast Guard Capt. Scott Wolland salutes at the change of command ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Unit at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2023. Wolland took command of the unit from Capt. Tabitha Schiro during the ceremony held on the historic USS Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 7914641
    VIRIN: 230618-G-BN624-1072
    Resolution: 4574x3043
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command
    USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    change of command
    USCG Reserve
    INDOPACOM
    CoastGuardNewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT