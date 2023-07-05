USCGRU-INDOPACOM Holds Change of Command

The Coast Guard Honor Guard presents the colors during the change of command ceremony for the Coast Guard Reserve Unit at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2023. Capt. Scott Wolland took command of the unit from Capt. Tabitha Schiro during the ceremony held on the historic USS Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 by Lisa Ferdinando