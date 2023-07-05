Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kyle Clement 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230714-N-KC242-0216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) distensions the span wire after completing a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

    This work, USS Mesa Verde Conducts Replenishment-at-sea, by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RAS
    #BATARG
    #USSMesaVerde
    #USNSWilliamMcLean

