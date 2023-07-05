230714-N-KC242-0216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) distensions the span wire after completing a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 21:48 Photo ID: 7914635 VIRIN: 230714-N-KC242-1216 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mesa Verde Conducts Replenishment-at-sea, by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.