230714-N-KC242-0216 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) distensions the span wire after completing a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7914635
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-KC242-1216
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mesa Verde Conducts Replenishment-at-sea, by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT