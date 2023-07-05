A Royal Australian Air Force aviator briefs during an emergency management briefing at RAAF Darwin, Australia, July 10, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7914512
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-VH373-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF and RAAF collaborate during MG23 meeting [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT