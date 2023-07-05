Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and RAAF collaborate during MG23 meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    USAF and RAAF collaborate during MG23 meeting

    AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Australian Air Force aviators attend an emergency management briefing at RAAF Darwin, Australia, July 10, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 20:52
    RAAF
    aviators
    Royal Australian Air Force
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

