USAF and RAAF collaborate during MG23 meeting

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Australian Air Force aviators attend an emergency management briefing at RAAF Darwin, Australia, July 10, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

