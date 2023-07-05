Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in Canadian-American Festival [Image 5 of 7]

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in Canadian-American Festival

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    To show commitment to our community partners in the North Country, Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division participated in the Canadian-American Festival July 15, 2023, in Sackett’s Harbor, N.Y. The festival, starting in 1971, is a long running village tradition to celebrate friendship between Canada and America. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7914465
    VIRIN: 230715-A-UF517-3146
    Resolution: 5353x4480
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    CanAmFestival

