To show commitment to our community partners in the North Country, Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division participated in the Canadian-American Festival July 15, 2023, in Sackett’s Harbor, N.Y. The festival, starting in 1971, is a long running village tradition to celebrate friendship between Canada and America. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7914462
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-UF517-3041
|Resolution:
|6076x4480
|Size:
|15.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in Canadian-American Festival [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
