10th Mountain Division Soldiers participate in Canadian-American Festival

To show commitment to our community partners in the North Country, Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division participated in the Canadian-American Festival July 15, 2023, in Sackett’s Harbor, N.Y. The festival, starting in 1971, is a long running village tradition to celebrate friendship between Canada and America. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

