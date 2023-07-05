A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, departs Las Palmas Air Force Base, Lima, Peru, July 6, 2023, in support of Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 17:38 Photo ID: 7914381 VIRIN: 230706-F-PS957-1167 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.39 MB Location: PE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.