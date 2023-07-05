Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Resolute Sentinel 2023

    PERU

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, departs Las Palmas Air Force Base, Lima, Peru, July 6, 2023, in support of Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 17:38
    Location: PE
    C-130
    Parade
    FAP
    RS23
    ResoluteSentinel
    ResoluteSentinel23

