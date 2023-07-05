USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204)

230712-N-FQ639-1045 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2023) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), sends cargo and fuel to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

