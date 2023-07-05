Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Conducts Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drills [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Sterett Conducts Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230713-N-TT059-1099 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2023) Ensign Brandon Woods climbs the pilot ladder during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 7914142
    VIRIN: 230713-N-TT059-1099
    Resolution: 3723x5585
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Conducts Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drills [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

