USS Sterett Conducts Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drills

230713-N-TT059-1228 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2023) A visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) team, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a VBSS exercise. Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN