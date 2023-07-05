Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230712-N-BE723-1006 INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2023) Sailors load cargo into a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2023. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

