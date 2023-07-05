Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Flood Response 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Vermont Flood Response 2023

    BERLIN, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Degreenia (left), Alpha Company, and Spc. Aaron Eaton (right), Echo Company both motor transport operators, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, discuss the proper checks to conduct on vehicles in Berlin, Vt., July 15, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).

    This work, Vermont Flood Response 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    VTFlood23

