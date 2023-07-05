U.S. Army Spc. Ranson Hudson, motor transport operator, Alpha Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, conducts a thorough PMCS on vehicles that will be used for water and supply distribution in Berlin, Vt., July 15, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7914098 VIRIN: 230715-Z-WG583-1001 Resolution: 5465x3333 Size: 3.44 MB Location: BERLIN, VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Flood Response 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.