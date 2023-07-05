UNITAS LXIV Multinational Forces 5K

230713-N-RL456-1262

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 13, 2023) - Multinational forces attend a finish line celebration with a performance by Elianis Garrido after completing a 5k race during the in port sporting events for UNITAS LXIV aboard Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar", July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, and ashore in Covenas and Barranquilla, Colombia, through July 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

