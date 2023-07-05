Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXIV Multinational Forces 5K [Image 6 of 9]

    UNITAS LXIV Multinational Forces 5K

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230713-N-RL456-1153
    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 13, 2023) - Multinational forces run a 5k race during the in port sporting events for UNITAS LXIV aboard Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar", July 13, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, and ashore in Covenas and Barranquilla, Colombia, through July 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
