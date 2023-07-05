Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Rappel Tower [Image 6 of 9]

    UNITAS 2023: Rappel Tower

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, fast rope down a rappel tower during UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de Infantería de Marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 11:02
    Photo ID: 7914066
    VIRIN: 230713-M-VM946-1314
    Resolution: 6119x4079
    Size: 702.57 KB
    Location: COVENAS, CO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2023: Rappel Tower [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #UNITAS
    #EnduringPromise
    PromesaDuradera
    #UNITAS64
    #BicentenarioNaval
    MFRUNITAS23

