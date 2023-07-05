UNITAS 2023: Rappel Tower

Marines with the Infanteria de Marinad e Colombia (Colombian Marine Corps) demonstrate how to properly repel down a structure during UNITAS LXIV on Base de Entrenamiento de Infanteria Marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Coveñas, Colombia, July 13, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

