230713-N-AL206-1017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) participate in a crew-served weapons gun shoot while underway in the Mediterranean Sea July 13, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 08:06 Photo ID: 7913998 VIRIN: 230713-N-AL206-1017 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.15 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.