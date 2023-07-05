Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Hold Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 4]

    USS McFaul Hold Flight Quarters

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230714-N-YD864-2057 GULF OF OMAN (July 14, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Asahiah Grimes, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), directs an MH-60S helicopter during a flight quarters evolution in the Gulf of Oman, July 14, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 7913941
    VIRIN: 230714-N-YD864-2057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
