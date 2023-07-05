USS McFaul Hold Flight Quarters

230714-N-YD864-2011 GULF OF OMAN (July 14, 2023) Seaman Antonio Santana-Rivera, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), puts on a cranial during a flight quarters evolution in the Gulf of Oman, July 14, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

