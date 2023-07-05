230712-N-LK647-1192 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 3rd Class Christopher Reynoso, background, and Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 3rd Class John Haner, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), practice mock takedowns during a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 06:17 Photo ID: 7913919 VIRIN: 230712-N-LK647-1192 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 958 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.