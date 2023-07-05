USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike

230712-N-LK647-1130 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Alisha Turner, center left, and Chief Master-at-Arms Darren Javines, center right, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), demonstrate mock takedowns during a Ship’s Reaction Force (Basic) course, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

