    USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230712-N-LK647-1295 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Alexis Rodriguezcruz, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), fills out a logbook while on watch at the chart table in the ship’s Combat Information Center, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7913917
    VIRIN: 230712-N-LK647-1295
    Resolution: 4365x6547
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

