USS Normandy Participates in Neptune Strike

230712-N-LK647-1295 ADRIATIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Alexis Rodriguezcruz, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), fills out a logbook while on watch at the chart table in the ship’s Combat Information Center, July 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA